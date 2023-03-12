Halle Berry's Oscars Makeup Is an Ode to '60s Glamour

If you're searching for retro eye makeup inspiration, you look to the 1960s — and that's exactly what Halle Berry and her glam team did for the 2023 Oscars. "I wanted the eyes to be the focal point with a harsh crease but adding some fun with a sparkling eyelid," Jorge Monroy tells InStyle exclusively of Berry's look. "The rest of the face will come together seamlessly with my signature bronze dewy skin, berry blush and a nude lip."

To get that dewy glow, Monroy first used the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and the Magic Eye Rescue before applying the TikTok favorite Hollywood Flawless Filter on her cheekbones, the bridge of her nose, the high points of her temples, and her cupid’s bow. To add some natural-looking pops of color, he defined her cheekbones with the Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer and the Beauty Highlighter Wands in the shades Pillow Talk and Peachgasm.

For the focal point of the makeup look, her eyes, Monroy used a combination of shades from the Pillow Talk Dreams Palette. The main crease color is a matte dusty rose for a base. He then used the Golden Quartz Color Chameleon Eye Pencil to create some dimension. "My favorite part about the eye pencils is how creamy, and blendable they are," he says. "But they don’t smudge once they’re dry and set really nicely."

Getty Images

Next, Monroy went in with the darkest shade of the palette — a berry brown — and smudged color into the outer corners of Berry's eyes and her bottom lash line. To get that '60s (and maybe a little '70s disco) sparkle, he used the Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Shadow in Rose Gold on her lid to cut "the crease with shadow so that her eyes catch the light nicely." The result: a rosy shimmer eye that is simply stunning.

Monroy says he also wanted the makeup to complement Berry's hair, which was created by celebrity stylist Sara Seward. Steward gave Berry's hair a deconstructed 1940s finger wave using a mixture of Virtue Labs' Curl-Defining Gel with Healing Oil. She had Berry's hair cover one eye, giving a fresh and modern twist on the classic style. "We’re pulling our inspiration from some very memorable times in Hollywood history," explains Monroy.

"There is something really magical about being able to showcase art through fashion, hair, and makeup; these are all aspects of Hollywood that add to that glamorous element of the entertainment industry," Monroy shares. "The energy is just so different. This is the type of night where you get to honor the talent of the past and the present. It’s a really special feeling, it’s exciting [and] there's nothing like Oscar night."

As for other necessities during the beauty prep, Monroy says there must be music to set the vibe. His current favorite is R&B when getting glam, and he says they've been jamming out to H.E.R. to get in a good mood for the upcoming festivities.

Last but not least, is it really a red carpet moment if you don't get behind-the-scenes content? "We have something really special lined up for her look this year, so definitely keep the lookout on TikTok for some fun posts," he adds.