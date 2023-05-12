Halle Bailey Nailed the Mermaidcore Aesthetic in a Sheer Plunging Gown With a Netted Pattern

Mermaidcore is going to be everywhere this summer — from Jessica Chastain's sequined, seashell-adorned Oscar de la Renta gown to the sparkly halter minidress worn by Sofia Richie on her honeymoon. But leave it to Halle Bailey, the queen of under-the-sea fashion, to give The Little Mermaid's Ariel a true run for her money.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the premiere of Disney's upcoming live-action iteration of The Little Mermaid (which hits theaters May 26), in a whimsical Georges Chakra gown that nailed the mermaid aesthetic perfectly. The sheer halter dress included a plunging neckline trimmed with sparkly pearls, an open back, and a sash down one side that fell into a floor-sweeping skirt that featured a netted motif. Silver strappy heels and diamond pearl drop earrings accessorized her outfit, while Bailey's long box braids were swept back into a low ponytail with a side part.

Shimmery eyeshadow, glossy pink lips, and a deep sea-blue manicure embellished with rhinestones and pearls completed her glam.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney

Joining her at the event was her co-star Javier Bardem (who plays her character's father, King Triton). For the evening, he opted for much more casual attire, leaving his button-down navy blue jacket open over a black T-shirt with matching jeans and sneakers.

Getty Images

This isn't the first time Halle has declared mermaidcore as the trend of summer 2023 — and it probably won’t be the last. Earlier this week, during the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles, Halle wore a sea-inspired structured metallic blue Valdrin Sahiti gown. The iridescent strapless dress featured a sculptural neckline that emulated the look of seashells, a slinky midsection, and an A-line skirt with a leg slit in the back that revealed her silver heels underneath.