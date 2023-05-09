Halle Bailey Committed to 'The Little Mermaid' Theme in a Sculptural Metallic Blue Gown

Wish I could be part of her world.

For months, the buzz and excitement surrounding Disney's upcoming live-action iteration of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey has been building. Now that the release is just around the corner (the movie hits theaters May 26), the star-studded cast is celebrating with the remake's world premiere — and the film's leading lady aptly brought mermaidcore to the red (blue) carpet once again.

On Monday, Bailey arrived at the highly-anticipated event in a structured metallic blue Valdrin Sahiti gown that was the epitome of mermaidcore. The shiny strapless column dress featured a sculptural neckline that mimicked seashells, a tapered midsection, and an A-line skirt with a leg slit in the back that revealed her strappy silver heels. Ornate diamond earrings and a smattering of silver rings accessorized the statement piece, and Bailey's hair was styled in long box braids with curled ends. Shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lips, and an oceanic blue manicure embellished with rhinestones and pearls completed her glam.

Bailey's A-list cast — which included Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Alan Menkenjoined — joined her on the red carpet, where the group posed and smiled for cameras. The actress's co-star McCarthy (who plays the villainous Ursula) also wore an indigo gown with dramatic statement sleeves and fringed details. She added matching opera gloves and pointy-toed heels adorned with crystal buckles to complete her deep sea-inspired look.

Halle Bailey 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Getty Images

Later in the evening, Bailey changed out of her gown and slipped into another on-theme look that included a beaded teal jumpsuit and fringe earrings. She posed for photos with castmates and Disney executives, including CEO Bob Iger.

Halle Bailey 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere

Getty Images

In a recent interview with Ebony, Bailey opened up about the filming process and how it was one of the most "excruciatingly beautiful" experiences she's ever had.

“The whole filming experience was insane. It was the most intense, excruciatingly beautiful experience of my life. I mean, physically, mentally — all of the above,” she said. “But once I got through it, I was like, wow. [I was] really impressed with myself, because I’d never done something like that before.”

She also discussed the importance of diversity on screen and being a role model for young Black girls. "Somebody told me the other day, '[This generation of kids are] not even going to know the first version [of The Little Mermaid]. Their version of Ariel is you.' I also love that there’s so much Black diversity on-screen now. There was a time when we’d barely see locs — and now we have a Disney princess with them, which has never happened before."

