Halle Bailey's Bedazzled Asymmetric LBD Was Made From Recycled Water Bottles

Save the (mermaids) turtles.

March 24, 2023
Halle Bailey Black One-Shoulder Dress
Photo:

Gerardo Mora/GC Images

For obvious reasons, Halle Bailey is currently the reigning queen of the sea. And now, the actress and singer is taking fashionable measures to protect the ocean. On Thursday, Bailey stepped out in Orlando, Florida. to promote the highly anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid (in theaters May 26) in a sustainable gown.

Bailey wore an asymmetric, ruched black H&M dress adorned with tiny sparkly gemstones from the brand's Innovation Re-Enchantment Design Story collection. According to a press release, the eco-friendly, ankle-length frock is made of recycled polyester fabric derived from water bottles. Plus, the beads are also made from recycled plastic from post-consumer waste.

Halle Bailey Black One-Shoulder Dress

Gerardo Mora/GC Images

Bailey added black pointy-toed pumps and accessorized with matching rectangular sunglasses and silver geometric earrings. The front portion of her hair was braided back into a high curly ponytail, and she kept her glam simple opting for a nude lip and super long lashes.

Halle Bailey Black One-Shoulder Dress

Gerardo Mora/GC Images

The special H&M collection will be available online and in-store at the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, location starting April 6.

Bailey recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for their March issue about the upcoming Disney remake and the modern twists the audience can expect to see in this reimagining (the film has already been praised for its diverse cast).

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” she said. “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

