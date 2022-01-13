Zig-Zag Parting Is the Edgy, Y2K Trend That's About to Make a Comeback

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's nothing like a throwback trend to bring back the nostalgia of your youth. Body glitter, blue eyeshadow, and a lip gloss with lip liner combo are just a few that come to mind.

And now there's a new Y2K hairstyle making its way back: Zig-zag hair parts.

Celebrity hairstylist and UNITE Hair ambassador, Ayano Jinnouchi, says that beauty trends have been shifting from the 90s to the early 2000s, and that she's observing more people recreating the look made popular by the likes of Britney Spears circa 2000.

"I've been seeing more celebrities wearing the zig-zag trend, so I definitely think this style will come strong in 2022," she says. And she's right.

Stars like Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Anitta have recently sported the part, and looked absolutely fire doing so.

ZigZag Part, Bella Hadid Bella Hadid | Credit: instagram.com/bellahadid

"To achieve the look, use the tail part of the comb — almost parallel to the scalp — and draw zig-zag as you want the part to be," says Jinnouchi. "Keep the tail of the comb on your scalp at all times so your part is clean," she adds. "Once you draw your part with the comb tail, lift your comb up slowly and clean the part." We recommend snagging this budget-friendly trio ($3.99, amazon.com).

Jinnouchi recommends doing a wide, more spread-out zig-zag rather than a super-tight one as this will hinder better results. And if you want a super-sleek effect, use a gel or another smoothing product to lay down flyaways for a strong and more well-defined line.