Zendaya's Cotton Candy Hair Makes Us Want to Go Pink

We're officially convinced that there isn't a look out there that Zendaya couldn't pull off.

The star's daring hair choices prove to be just as bold as her killer wardrobe, and we've seen her rock just about every style from a pixie cut and Old Hollywood waves, to the most glorious natural curls we've ever seen in our lives. Now, she's doing us one more on the big screen. In the trailer for her latest film, The Greatest Showman, the star makes a case for a pale pink hue—all while showcasing some serious acrobatic skill, at that.

The film is a musical drama based around the life of P.T. Barnum, founder of the circus, which eventually became the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey show. Hugh Jackman will be playing P.T. Barnum himself, and Zendaya stars alongside Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams. Her natural hue does make an few appearances within the same trailer, so we're wondering if the cotton candy updo is part of a major plot point. Guess we'll have to wait for the film's Christmas release date to find out.

