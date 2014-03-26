Your Biggest Hair Problems, Solved! Pro Solutions to Your Most-Pressing Issues

Damaged hair is an issue we're constantly facing -- if it's not from the color processing or heat styling, it seems like environmental elements like dry air or exposure to sunlight are always putting stress on our strands. That's why we asked celebrity hair pros to give us fixes for the most common hair problems.

When it comes to rehabbing seriously tired strands, celebrity hairstylist Harper, who has worked with Zooey Deschanel, recommends a hydrating shampoo and conditioning duo like Kerastase's Force Architechte Essential ($102; kerastase-usa.com)—but in moderation. "When you are bringing damaged hair back to a healthier state, wash less frequently, and use a shampoo with no sulfates," she says. "A drop of conditioner in your shampoo will keep your hair's moisture."

Once a week, incorporate a deep conditioner into your routine. Anna Kendrick's hairstylist Matthew Monzon recommends the Davines Nourishing Vegetarian Miracle Conditioner ($30; soap.com), and we're also fans of the Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Masque ($55; moroccanoil.com).

But the hair fixes don't end there! If you want to pump up the volume on thin hair, transition back to your natural curls with ease, or even hide your roots between salon appointments, we found simple solutions to just about every problem you'll encounter this spring.

Click through our gallery to get easy fixes to your biggest hair issues.