Your Biggest Hair Problems, Solved!

If You Have Problem Grays

While there's no way to tell where or when an unexpected gray strand will pop up, constantly dyeing your hair can be costly, time-consuming, and damaging. Marie Robinson, who creates the dynamic hues worn by Liv Tyler and Michelle Williams, offers up another option that won't have you frequenting the salon as much: "Doing highlights a few shades lighter than your natural color will always camouflage gray," she said. Brunettes like Tyler can follow suit with caramel-toned highlights, but Robinson also encouraged going for blonder ambitions a la Williams. "You can go all over blonde, just be sure to choose a color that flatters your skin tone," she said.