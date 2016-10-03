You NEED to See Zosia Mamet's Wedding Hair

“The dress” and "the ring" seem to get the most attention when it comes to celebrity weddings. And while I totally get the fascination we have over what our favorite stars walk down the aisle in (who could forget Kate Middleton’s train?) and what's sparkling on their well polished fingers, today we’re chatting about wedding hair. Specifically, Zosia Mamet’s floral accented hairstyle.

Trust us, if you live for a good flower crown, you will love this beauty moment.

Just yesterday the Girls star got married to Evan Jonigkeit, and while there are no pics of the ceremony (dyinggggg to see the decorations), celebrity and editorial hairstylist Tommy Buckett helped us out with a snap of her hair.

Sometimes you just don't need a veil. Congrats @zosiamamet to being the girl that has never been traditional. A photo posted by tommy_buckett (@tommy_buckett) on Oct 2, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

The half-up, braided hairstyle was accessorized with roses and other maroon and purple flowers. "Sometimes you just don't need a veil. Congrats @zosiamametto being the girl that has never been traditional," Tommy captioned his pic.

Hopefully we'll get a pic of the makeup soon because we really want to know about her lipstick situation.

Thoughts? Let's discuss.