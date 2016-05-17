You Have To See This Salon's Rainbow Dye Jobs

And maybe sit down for this one.
Not Another Salon is a salon in London that is doing seriously to die for rainbow hair dye jobs. I know what you're thinking brightly dyed hair is pretty routine, at this point who hasn't experimented with cotton candy pink? Well Not Another Salon is doing the crazy, amazing but polished rainbow dye jobs of our unicorn filled dreams.
You can wear these colours in some work places if the colour looks highly executed and the ‘finish’ is elegant. Bright colours don't have to look rebellious. You may need to over compensate with clean make up and dressing smarter, but that would depend on the job. Where once these colours marked a defiance, it now speaks confidence. #pinkhair #greenhair #yellowhair #rainbowhair
Their Instagram is full of amazing examples of their work (see above) from more natural hued ombres, to these rainbow colored masterpieces. It's amazing how they're able to seamlessly and artfully blend the colors while we're still coloring outside of the lines in our coloring books. So if anyone wants to fly us to London... you know where to find us.
