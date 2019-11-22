Kourtney Kardashian Swears by Apple Cider Vinegar for Healthy Hair — and You Can Try It on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Instagram/@kourtneykardash

You know what they say: An apple cider vinegar wash a week keeps the hair looking sleek. OK, fine, I just made that up — but only because apple cider vinegar deserves a memorable catchphrase for its ability to boost your hair’s health, texture, and appearance.

The kitchen cabinet staple has been climbing up the wellness ranks recently, winning over beauty buffs and celebrities with envious heads of hair like Kourtney Kardashian.

"Every now and then, I'll rinse my hair with apple cider vinegar," the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch explained on her app and website (as reported by InStyle). "It's known for holding in moisture without striping your hair of its natural oils."

Experts tend to agree with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Smarter Skin Dermatology in New York City Sejal Shah previously explained to InStyle, "Because apple cider vinegar is acidic, it can help restore pH of the hair and scalp as many hair products are alkaline and raise pH. By restoring pH, it can close the hair shaft's cuticle, making the hair appear smoother, shinier, and easier to manage. This is also why some people recommend using it after having your hair dyed because it may extend the life of your color by resealing the cuticle."

If you’ve been reading about the follicle-revitalizing powers of apple cider vinegar and are interested to try it out without investing too much before you’ve witnessed the results for yourself, now’s your chance. To the delight of shoppers, Walmart has been rolling out a slew of early Black Friday deals over this past week, including major markdowns on beloved products from top skincare, haircare, and more cosmetics brands like It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in Conditioner, Olay Regenerist Facial Gift Set, and iHome Mirror with Bluetooth Audio, LED Lighting, and Bonus 10x Magnification.

Right now, you can shop WOW Skin Science’s customer-loved set of Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, Coconut/Avocado Conditioner, and Hair Revitalizer for 15 percent off, bringing the price of the bundle down to $31.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $31 (Originally $37); walmart.com

In addition to repairing split ends, apple cider vinegar acts as a scalp treatment, relieving dryness and, subsequently, preventing dandruff. With a conditioner steeped in vitamins and natural bioactives, the haircare set features the hair-fortifying formulas your brittle ends have been craving — and they’re all natural, sans harsh chemicals.

The hair repair kit provides you with all the steps you need for comprehensive care so you won’t be left confused about what to do after the apple cider vinegar shampoo. The products are recommended for all hair types, and customers say the results — like reduced of frizz, stronger strands, and a deeply-cleaned scalp — are truly visible. Rather than passively accepting your hair’s brittle texture and muted shine, pick up the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hair Revitalizer Kit while it’s such a steal.