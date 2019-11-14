The 10 Hairstyles You'll See Everywhere This Winter

We might be on the cusp of a new decade (hello 2020!), but this winter's biggest hair trends are a major throwback. The '90s and early '00s are alive and well based on the styles we're seeing all over Instagram and the red carpet. Take Bella Hadid's messy bun with tiny tendrils and Keke Palmer's flippy lob she accessorized with a bobby pin, for example. Both looks are resurrected from your youth, but with a few tweaks, they suddenly feel fresh again.

RELATED: The 5 Biggest Hair Color Trends of Winter 2020

There's also less retro looks in the mix like long loose waves, deep side parts, and curly lobs. Whatever length, cut, or mood you're going into 2020 with, we've found new ways to do your hair.

Ten hairstyles that are going to be huge this winter, ahead.

VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon