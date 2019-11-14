The 10 Hairstyles You'll See Everywhere This Winter
We might be on the cusp of a new decade (hello 2020!), but this winter's biggest hair trends are a major throwback. The '90s and early '00s are alive and well based on the styles we're seeing all over Instagram and the red carpet. Take Bella Hadid's messy bun with tiny tendrils and Keke Palmer's flippy lob she accessorized with a bobby pin, for example. Both looks are resurrected from your youth, but with a few tweaks, they suddenly feel fresh again.
There's also less retro looks in the mix like long loose waves, deep side parts, and curly lobs. Whatever length, cut, or mood you're going into 2020 with, we've found new ways to do your hair.
Ten hairstyles that are going to be huge this winter, ahead.
Swept-Back Pixie Cut
So, you've cut your hair short and now you're looking for a new way to style it. Why not brush back all of your hair? Let Charlize Theron and Rowan Blanchard show you two ways it can be done.
A Deep Side Part With Waves
A deep side part gives your hair dimension — and instant volume. Style it in bouncy Old Hollywood curls or bedhead waves for a more low-key look.
Tiny Tendrils
The early 2000s called and the decade wants you to start leaving tiny pieces out of your updos. Both Bella Hadid and Yara Shahidi have embraced the vintage look with their top knots.
Curly Lob
How glorious do Tessa Thompson and Nathalie Emmanuel's curls look with a lob? Include leave-in conditioner in your haircare routine so your curls stay hydrated, defined, and shiny.
Blunt Bob
Yep, the bob is going strong into the next decade. The beauty of this cut is that it's universal. It looks amazing styled sleek and straight, as seen on Naomi Watts or wavy like Kerry Washington's look.
The Bedazzled Headband
Yes, another hair accessory. And it really doesn't get any easier than the bejeweled headband. Top off a blunt lob like Jessica Alba's fresh cut or slide one onto a low sleek bun like Ashley Graham. Either way, it's an easy look that always works.
High Half-Up Half-Down Ponytail
Want to spice up that ponytail you wear all the time? Enter this '60s inspired half-up half down style. Wrap a piece of the tail around the base and curl the ends so they're super bouncy to really lean into the retro vibe.
Rapunzel Waves
Long, loose waves never go out of style, but hairstylist Chris Appleton has taken the look to new lengths. Even if you have long hair, you may want to add a few clip-in extensions to take your hair to J.Lo and Kim Kardashian's level.
Shag With Bangs
There's a few reasons why the shag is experiencing a comeback: The cut works on any hair length, texture, and is extremely versatile. Adding bangs can also personalize the shag. Look to Maya Hawke and Sandra Oh as examples.
Put a Pin on It
Hair accessories have blown up, but this trend takes things back to basics. A simple bobby pin is practical because it sets hair in place. But whether it's solid black or bedazzled, the classic accessory also dresses up any style.