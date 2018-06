Who is Your Celebrity Hair Icon?

11 of 13 Rex / Rex USA

Salma Hayek

Signature Style: Voluminous with lots of movement.



Get Inspired: “Buy yourself a set of hot rollers. Yes, I’m talking about the old-fashioned kind! They’re a quick and easy way to achieve all kinds of looks for the fall,” said Salma Hayek’s hairstylist Robert Vetica. “They help cut styling time in half since there is no need to use a curling iron.” Just keep in mind how ample you want your ringlets before rolling up each section. If you want lots of volume and curl, Vetica recommends using more rollers than you normally would. “If you think the curl is too tight, use a blow dryer to relax the style,” he added.



Try on Salma Hayek's hairstyles now!