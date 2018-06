What's Your Hair Personality?

Your passport may be dog-earred, but your look is always fresh, chic and resolutely glam.STAR JET-SETTERS Beyonce, Victoria BeckhamSIGNATURE STYLE Perfectly primped despite delays, transfers and turbulenceGO-TO HAIR COLOR A touch glossier than your natural hue (so there?s no need to worry about roots when you?re headed overseas)DAY-TO-NIGHT SWITCH Hair that?s been shaken out of its hat, scarf or wrapWON?T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN An elaborate updo; too many bobby pins set off the airport metal detectorSTYLIST ON SPEED DIAL Depends on the time zone: Serge Normant in New York (212-675-0001), Chris McMillan in L.A. (310-285-0088), Christophe Robin in Paris (00 331 40 20 0283)