Celebrities Are Loving Buzz Cuts Right Now — Here's What You Need to Know Before Chopping Off Your Own Hair

Name a more badass haircut than a buzz cut — we'll wait.

It feels like every time we see someone who recently shaved their head, their confidence is through the roof, and they're walking around with a brand new fierce attitude. Just take Demi Lovato and Saweetie's recent buzz cut transformations as an example.

And we get it, so many beauty standards emphasize having long hair, so getting a buzz cut not only feels empowering, but liberating and rebellious in the best way.

The more we see celebrities embracing the short haircut, the more we're convinced that a buzz cut isn't going anywhere anytime soon. That said, if you're considering getting a buzz cut of your own, allow us to share some words of wisdom from professional hairstylists before taking the plunge.

Just like any hair transformation, it's important to do your research on maintenance, styling, and other factors you might not have considered before getting a new cut. Ahead, keep reading for eight tips stylists want you to know before getting a buzz cut.

It's Best to Go to a Salon for a Buzz Cut

We see so many videos on TikTok and Instagram of people shaving their heads for the first time at home to get a buzz cut. However, Adriana Papaleo, a master stylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Williamsburg NYC, says it's best to go to a professional to ensure you're getting even cut results.

"It seems like a simple enough thing to do but a hairstylist or barber can create a slight bit of graduation on the sides, which keeps the hair from feeling too round when it grows out," she says. On top of giving the hair a more precise shape, she says, "DIY buzz cuts also often have inconsistencies and don't grow out as smoothly."

Make Sure You're Comfortable With Your Head Shape

It may sound silly at first, but many people have never seen their head shape, or any bumps or scars that might be on their heads before getting a buzz cut because, well, it was covered by hair.

"If it's the first time you've had short hair, you might not be familiar with your head shape, and that's what you are going to see with a buzz cut," says Tina Outen, a celebrity stylist, and colorist. Just be aware that your head will be fully exposed and that you feel confident about that to guarantee that you wholeheartedly love your buzz cut transformation.

You'll Need a Haircut Every Couple of Weeks

While you'll be saving time styling your hair every day, bear in mind that you'll likely need to book biweekly appointments with your hairstylists to keep your buzz cut looking fresh and new. "If you like to keep your buzz cut at a particular length, you will likely need to get it shaped up every couple of weeks as hair grows approximately a half-inch a month," says Papaleo.

You Can Wash Your Hair Less Often

If you're someone who procrastinates washing their hair, then you'll be happy to know that a perk of a buzz cut is you can get away with fewer wash days. Outen says washing the hair less will also benefit the scalp by not drying it out.

SPF Protection Is Mandatory

Applying SPF protection to your scalp is always important, but even more so after getting a buzz cut. "You need to make sure to use an SPF every day because the scalp is the more exposed to the sun, and without hair, you don't have any protection," says Kevin Marques, a Fekkai stylist at The Mark Salon. Try a leave-in conditioner, like the Davines SU Hair Milk ($32, amazon.com), which simultaneously conditions strands and offers UV protection.

It's More Versatile Than You Think

One of the many reasons Outen loves a buzz cut is because she says it's a carefree hairstyle. Unlike coloring longer lengths, you don't have to worry as much about damaging your hair. That means you can experiment with different hair colors you've never tried before. Outen explains that because a buzz cut requires frequent hair cuts, you won't need to worry about split ends. "It's so much fun with limitless options of the rainbow as you have no hair length to damage," she says.

Be Prepared for Lots of Attention

A buzz cut isn't a look for the faint of heart.

"Be prepared for some serious liberation and empowerment," says Papaleo. "Having a buzz cut can show off your features and let your gorgeous face do the talking, but do take a moment to prepare yourself for a big change, even if you're used to short hair." A buzz cut is a statement look that will likely ring in a lot of attention, which isn't a bad thing, but something to consider.

Ultimately, though, Papaleo says it's always a good idea. "As someone who has shaved her head many times in her life, I can definitely say if you're ready for it, you won't regret it!"

There Will Be Many Stages During the Regrowth Process

If you ever decide you're ready to start growing your hair back, know that there will be a lot of in-between stages of hair growth. "Growing a buzz cut into a shorter shape, like a pixie is not so challenging and may only take a couple of months," says Papaleo. "However, it's important to remember that there will be lots of in-between stages, and growing out from extremely short to long can take years depending on your long-term goal."