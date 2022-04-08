Spring's Most Popular Hair Trend Is Looking Like You Just Got Out of the Shower

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Season's Biggest Hair Trend Is Looking Like You Just Got Out of the Shower

Leaving your house with your hair wet or half dry is often a last-ditch effort to get where you need to be on time, but as far as celebrities and top designers are concerned, wet-look hair is edgy, cool, and one of the most popular ways to style your hair for spring 2022.

"The wet look is having a moment because it's for any girl, so it's accessible and for the most part easy to do," says Bridget Brager, celebrity hairstylist and T3 ambassador. "It's the kind of style that allows you to change your attitude, stand up a little straighter, and gets you noticed."

Take Ciara's long liquid waves and Hunter Schafer's half-wet hair at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party as two recent examples. The look has also popped up on top models like Bella Hadid on the Fendi runway at Milan Fashion Week this past February.

While the warmer weather is ideal to be outside with damp hair, the reality is that this look can be achieved all year round on dry hair with the help of a few key products.

"The first step to achieving the wet look that will last you all night long is to have your hair completely smoothed out before adding your products," Brager shares. "I start this look by using the T3 AireBrush Duo with the paddle brush attachment to smooth the hair so it lays flat and smooth against the head."

Once the foundation is set, Brager says to layer in a cream and serum blend followed by a gel and oil blend, then clip the hair to set it in place. Finish off with a spritz of strong-hold hairspray and a shine spray to achieve that extra slick finish.

See how celebrities and models are wearing wet-look hair on the red carpet and fashion week runways.

