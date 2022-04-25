How to Get the Wet Look Without Making Your Hair Feel Crunchy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As far as trends go, we're all about the nostalgic takes that bring us back to simpler times. Grunge makeup is having a moment, people are wearing body glitter again, and the zig-zag hair part is once again popular. Of all the current throwback trends, the wet look has us the most excited.

Celebrities such as Megan Fox, Ciara, and Bella Hadid have recently worn their hair in this style — and it's easy to see why. It's edgy, sexy, and timeless — all in one. Plus, as celebrity hairstylist and Matrix Brand Ambassador, Castillo, says, it's always been a vibe.

Of course, you can't just walk out of the shower and call it a day. After all, once your hair dries, you won't have that sleek, nearly dripping look. To achieve the wet look, you need to know what products to use and how to use them to lock in the style.

For starters, determine your hair type. How you get the wet look will differ if you have textured hair or not, it's not one-size-fits-all. However, Castillo says that something everyone can do is to part the hair to elevate the look and balance out the overall energy of this style.

If you have a strong curl pattern or a tight kink, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Veluer Creative, Michael Dueñas, says to use a very strong-hold gel and hair oil on damp, towel-dried hair. Take these two products and blend them together in your hand, and use a fine-tooth comb to work them into your hair as you comb it to your desired style. Then, he recommends adding some weight to the ends of your hair with some clips to pull slightly pull the curl out and let your hair dry the stronger gel. "This will create an all-day hold while keeping the style locked in," he explains.

Castillo says that other hair types can coat dry hair that's already been styled in a lightweight oil and lightweight gel from roots to end for a sleek, oily finish. (He recommends using Matrix's A Curl Can Dream Lightweight Oil and A Curl Can Dream Light Hold Gel.) "When finishing this look I want to make sure that all the hair is saturated in product and the hairline and part are all controlled," he says. Before wrapping up the look, he says to spritz hair from roots to mid-length with a strong-hold hairspray.