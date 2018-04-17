This Weightless Hairspray Doesn’t Make Your Hair Feel Crunchy or Stiff

The hairspray I used in the high school worked, but that's about all I can say for it. It made a sky-high ponytail last for hours without one tendril or flyaway falling out of place, my hair impenetrable as a marble statue. The only way to change things up was to start from scratch with a fresh wash.

Today, my needs are a little more demanding. I want hair that’ll look good all day long, so product is essential, but I also want to be able to run my fingers through my hair without feeling like anything is coating it. Thanks to Goldwell’s new weightless hairspray, I can have my cake and eat it, too.

Courtesy

VIDEO: The Celebrity Beauty Looks That'll Make You Wish You Were at Coachella 2018

The Texturizing Finish Spray ($32; goldwell.us) is part of the brand’s newest Kerasilk styling collection, and every product in the line was designed to perform a specific task while leaving hair touchable and soft. It’s the hairstyling product line for people who hate hair product.

Made with keratin and silk, it provides hair with added strength to transform into other styles, while protecting chemically-treated color.

RELATED: This 5-Second Trick Is Your Secret to the Shiniest Hair Ever

What makes the Finish Spray different from the hairspray of my youth is that it dispenses in a micro-mist that’s nearly undetectable on your hair, but provides a restyleable hold. That crunchy and stiff feeling is no longer an issue. When I’m done with my low bun, I can undo the bobby pins and create a new hairstyle. It also gives hair heat protection, so I can take a curling iron to my dry hair afterwards, and it can be used as a styling base on wet hair.

I'm still a fan of that sleek, high ponytail I wore when I was 13, but I'm glad that it's no longer a day-long commitment.