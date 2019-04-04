10 Wedding Hairstyles That Work Perfectly for Short Hair
Spring may have only just sprung, but before you know it, wedding season will be in in full force. That means, along with finding a dress, you'll be searching for a hairstyle to wear to all the nuptials. If you have hair that hits above your shoulders, you'll be specifically seeking cute and creative wedding hairstyles for short hair.
Whether it's your own wedding or you're simply a guest, trust that you actually have plenty of options, and some pretty gorgeous ones at that.
It's a falsity that short hair isn't versatile, for the record. Along with hair accessories, you can even conquer updos, chic parts, and ponys. Ahead, check out these wedding styles for short hair, inspired by a few of your favorite celebs.
Janelle Monáe
This sleek, side-parted hairstyle is the perfect black-tie option for a pixie cut.
Rachel McAdams
Soft curls take McAdams's chin-length hair from daytime to retro glam. Perfect for a garden-themed wedding, perhaps?
Portia de Rossi
If your everyday look is a chin-length bob or pixie with some length on top, then try a deep side part with brushed back hair for a more formal style.
Rita Ora
The singer's jeweled headband adds a dressy touch to short hair that's been pulled into a low bun.
Julianne Hough
The Dancing with the Stars alum fastened her bob into a low bun. Add a veil or headpiece, and this look is fit for walking down the aisle.
Vanessa Hudgens
Sometimes wedding-ready hair is as simple as taking a cue from the brushed back hair trend, or a really great blowout.
Ruth Negga
The Loving actress proves that a pixie is the perfect glammed-up look for a wedding day.
Kristen Stewart
Bobby pin hairstyles are kind of all the rage right now — and not in the pin-it-and-go way you might think. Instead, bobby pins are being styled in a way that makes the typically accessory take center stage. Take notes from Kristen Stewart.
Kate Mara
After separating her hair into a deep side-part, Kate Mara accented her look with side braids.
Kendall Jenner
Never underestimate blown-out hair and a center part as an easy short hairstyle choice that is also a solid pick for a wedding.