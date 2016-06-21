This Bridal Party Just Won Wedding Season Embracing Their Natural Hair

While we don’t typically condone a bride placing any major beauty requests on their wedding party, we are all in when it comes to newlywed Nakyia Whitty’s incredible ask. According to Buzzfeed, the blushing bride wanted all of her girls to wear their hair natural, and the photos are serious #weddinggoals.

Whitty married her love Javonte Davis a little over a week ago in a gorgeous beach wedding. Wait until you see the pics—just stunning. While we’re sure there were a gazillion things on her mind for her special day, we’re totally obsessed with the fact that she made wearing her hair naturally such a priority.

“Wearing my natural hair signifies who I am as a Black woman, who God created me to be,” Whitty said in an interview with BuzzFeed.

#DavisDay61116 #beachwedding #hardrock #puntacana #thisishardrockpc #natural #weddings #melanin A photo posted by Naturally_Nakyia (@naturally_nakyia) on Jun 12, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

This woman has impeccable taste. Not only does her bridal party’s hair look absolutely dreamy in the photos, but their bridesmaid dresses and her wedding gown are to die for.

We think someone has a career in wedding planning…or as a consultant on Say Yes to the Dress, because Whitty could definitely teach us all a thing or two about wedding style.