This Bridal Party Just Won Wedding Season Embracing Their Natural Hair

The photos are magical.
While we don’t typically condone a bride placing any major beauty requests on their wedding party, we are all in when it comes to newlywed Nakyia Whitty’s incredible ask. According to Buzzfeed, the blushing bride wanted all of her girls to wear their hair natural, and the photos are serious #weddinggoals.
I'm loving all of these photos friends and family have captured!! I had a vision for my wedding and what was for Nakyia and Jay. Not anyone else and in the end I have to say everything exceeded what I could've imagined, and my expectations were pretty high might I add, I mean it is a special moment for us! Ultimately, I'm elated to have married my best friend with our family and friends surrounding us in the most beautiful way we could.... Our way. I have to stop posting! Lol! These aren't even the professionals. These are iPhone pics from family and friends standing by! If these came out this beautiful I can't imagine what the photographer captured!! #davisday61116 #beachwedding #puntacana #thisishardrockpc #natural #bride #bridesmaids #destinationweddings #blackloveweddings #alfredangelobride @shescharissmatic @kalawhitty
Whitty married her love Javonte Davis a little over a week ago in a gorgeous beach wedding. Wait until you see the pics—just stunning. While we’re sure there were a gazillion things on her mind for her special day, we’re totally obsessed with the fact that she made wearing her hair naturally such a priority.
“Wearing my natural hair signifies who I am as a Black woman, who God created me to be,” Whitty said in an interview with BuzzFeed.This woman has impeccable taste. Not only does her bridal party’s hair look absolutely dreamy in the photos, but their bridesmaid dresses and her wedding gown are to die for.
We think someone has a career in wedding planning…or as a consultant on Say Yes to the Dress, because Whitty could definitely teach us all a thing or two about wedding style.