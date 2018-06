InStyle brings you the latest wedding hairstyle ideas from elegant updos to unique braided styles! We've found the biggest trends to help you pick a hairstyle that suits your wedding dress, veil, and theme. Find the prettiest styles for everything from short, curly hair to long, straight hair and get hairstyle inspiration from celebrity ceremonies and red carpet 'dos. Plus: Find gorgeous hairstyle ideas straight from the runway and expert advice on DIY wedding hair.

InStyle brings you the latest wedding hairstyle ideas from elegant updos to unique braided styles! We've found the biggest trends to help you pick a hairstyle that suits your wedding dress, veil, and theme. Find the prettiest styles for everything from short, curly hair to long, straight hair and get hairstyle inspiration from celebrity ceremonies and red carpet 'dos. Plus: Find gorgeous hairstyle ideas straight from the runway and expert advice on DIY wedding hair.