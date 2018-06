Get Sexy Wavy Hair

HOW TO GET THE LOOK1. After spritzing Britton's wavy hair with Bumble and Bumble Thickening spray ($25; drugstore.com ), Josh blow-dried it straight with an oval brush and flat-ironed it. Next he set hair in 3-inch Velcro rollers, focusing on "this look's money spot" (the crown), and left them in for 20 minutes.2. While the hair set, Josh wrapped 2-inch sections of the rest of Britton's strands around a large-barrel curling iron, stopping about 3 inches from the scalp, then stretched curls to loosen them. "The idea is to have a bit of movement and texture in the hair," he says.3. Josh unraveled the rollers, misted each section with John Frieda Sheer Blonde Crystal Clear Shape & Shimmer hairspray ($6; walgreens.com ), and used a fine-tooth comb to generously tease the crown.See more sexy waves and other star styles in our Hollywood Hair Report.