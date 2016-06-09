Believe It: Watermelon Hair Looks Just as Awesome as It Sounds

Summer means fruit inspired everything.
Hair dye fatigue and indecision is a real, real thing. But if you're feeling like literally zero hair trends seem new, innovative, or exciting, we may have found the solution. Presenting, fruit-themed hair dye. Instagram users are sharing pictures of themselves hair dye creations inspired by watermelon, which, in addition to making a delish snack, surprisingly makes for one gorgeous beauty look.
With everyone lightening their hair for the summer, this is the perfect way to celebrate the season in its all glory. Watermelon hair looks exactly like how it sounds, as it's inspired by the colors of your favorite melon.
Below, we've got a bunch of photos to get you inspired from subtle (if you can call pink hair subtle) to the more adventurous.
RELATED: Here's Why We're Obsessed with Pantene's Newest Spokesperson
RELATED: So Is Gigi Hadid Really Working on a Makeup Line?
Watermelon hair 🍉 Used all Goldwell Elumen to create this Spring look! Instead of using just the Elumen brights, I formulated some of the more natural Elumen colors into the formulas for more control and color longevity. Ex: Green Formula: Gn@all, YY@all (for brightness), splash of AB@9 (for control and longevity; I chose AB@9 for control because of Gn and YY being cool colors) 🌈 Thanks @whiteb0yfr0 for all of your guidance! #springmakeover #springhair #springhaircolor #greenhair #pinkhair #goldwell #goldwellhaircolor #elumen #goldwellelumen #hair #haircolor #nofilter #tomsrivernj #tomsriverhairsalon #njhairstylist #njhair #watermelon #watermelonhair #kms #kmsarmy #purplehair #violethair