The One Simple Trick to Speed Up Your Wash-and-Gos
Ain't nobody got time to be standing around in the bathroom all day.
Opting to do a wash-and-go may seem like a good idea at first, but things can quickly take a turn if the "go" portion is taking way longer than the "wash."
Regardless of your natural hair type or texture, styling your curls and coils should never feel cumbersome. That's why we tapped celebrity hairstylist Monae Everett to share her expert tips on how to speed up your wash-and-go, so you can get on with your day.
What Products Do I Need For a Wash-and-Go?
"Whether you subscribe to the LOC (liquid, oil, cream) or the LCO (liquid, cream, oil) method, you will need a leave-in conditioner, light moisturizing oil, and cream or gel," Everett explains. "It’s up to you to decide the order to use them."
The superstar stylist is a fan of Tree Naturals' multi-purpose Honey, Fruit & Flowers Hair Milk as a leave-in, along with Luxju's Nourishing Frizz Control Oil, and Ouidad's Curl Immersion Hi Defining Custard as a cream.
You should also make sure to have a detangling brush or comb on deck before you get started (more on that later).
How Do I Get My Wash-and-Go Started?
First, you want to make sure to thoroughly cleanse and condition your hair. It's important to ensure that all the residue from your in-shower products are rinsed out before you begin styling. Otherwise, you could end up with white flakes in your hair once it has dried.
Once you're done, Everette suggests using a microfiber towel to soak up any excess water dripping from strands. However, some people find working on soaking wet hair leads to better results.
What's the Best Styling Routine to Follow?
First things first: section your hair, especially if you have thick strands, Everett suggests.
Once your hair is parted, make sure to gently detangle each section, starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots to prevent pulling, snagging, and breakage. Use a light detangling product if needed. Then apply your styling products using either the LCO or LOC method. This will help to speed up the process, since you can start styling on a clean slate, rather than having to comb out a new knot every two seconds.
"I always recommend a five section technique," she shares. "Sectioning the hair will allow you to easily layer your products, especially your oils and cream or gels."
How Else Can I Speed Up My Wash-and-Go?
Two words: multi-purpose products.
"I love leave-in conditioners that work as a thermal protectant, setting lotion, and moisturizer like Mizani Miracle Milk or Tree Naturals Honey, Fruit, and Flowers Hair Milk," Everett explains. "I always opt for spray oils, this way you do not have to worry about the oil being too thick and weighing down your curls. I also like creams and gels that help to minimize the frizz, and really set the hair in place. The more firm the set, the longer the wash and go will last."
Everett likes using two-in-one products like Devacurl's Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator on tighter curl patterns. We love Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls for looser or wavier curls, but customers of all textures swear by it.
