You Weren't the Only One Completely Obsessed with Matilda's Hair Ribbons

I remember a lot of my friends being obsessed with the Spice Girls or Josie and the Pussycats as children—these girl groups influenced their beauty decisions (Baby’s pigtails, anyone?) and their Halloween costumes. Me? My main source of beauty inspo, besides Ariel’s fire engine red beach waves and copying literally everything my older sisters did, was Matilda.

Yep, as in the little girl in the Danny DeVito flick who could conquer long division without a pencil and paper—and in like 5 seconds, no less— and could make tiny chocolate truffles float through the air and into her hand by just squinting her eyes at them. If that isn't your dream superpower of choice, I don't know if we can be friends. And ready for this? The movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary today—how’s that for making you feel old as hell?

But other than introducing me to “Send Me on My Way” by Rusted Root (a song that is still on my running playlist to this day) and the horror that is being forced to eat a enormous chocolate cake in front of an assembly of people (though is that a bad thing, really?), I could not get enough of Matilda’s hair bows.

RELATED: The Most Iconic Lipstick Moments in Movie History

Sure, there were life lessons in the movie, but the young beauty editor in me was completely enthralled by the way she used delicate, silky hair ribbons as a headband.

They got her in trouble towards the end of the movie, if you recall, but OMG they were so feminine and girly and I loved them. When Miss. Trunchbull stomps and spits on the ribbons at the end of the movie, I think I was on the verge of a mental and emotional breakdown. Like, what are you even doing!? That’s a valuable hair accessory, you monster!

RELATED: 5 Summer Dresses and the Lipstick That Completes Each Look

I loved this look so much that I begged my mother to tie one in my hair before school for weeks and weeks and weeks. Considering I have always had really fine, extremely straight hair, it slipped out in approximately 20 minutes, but I didn’t care. I would readjust it and slide it back past my thick, blunt bangs all day long.

I’m not sure I can pull it off in the same adorable manner today, but I think I’m going to consider today my free pass. 20 years is a big deal, you guys, so I just might try.