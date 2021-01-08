I Struggled to Shampoo My Roots Until I Tried This Scalp Massaging Brush
I've dealt with an alarmingly dry scalp for as long as I can remember. Though I've come to terms with the fact that I'll never be completely flake-free, I still find myself searching for new ways to ease the itch every now and again.
Along the way, the main obstacle I've come up against is the thickness of my curly hair, which often prevents me from getting to the root of the problem — pun intended. Every time I try a new dry scalp treatment, I feel like a farmer sorting through a tangle of weeds, helplessly separating strands with my fingers in hopes that the product will reach its destination.
Those aware of my concerns have always suggested I give scalp massagers a whirl. And after years of trial and error, I've finally found one that can make it through my curls: The Vitagoods Vibrating Scalp Massaging Brush allows my shampoo and scalp treatments to penetrate further than ever, and my scalp is so much better for it.
The high-tech scalp brush is made with sturdy rubber bristles in a mix of triangular and cone-like shapes. They're just long enough to reach to the surface of my scalp, and I can feel them lifting away dead skin as I move the brush in a circular motion, which is easy to do thanks to a handle that nestles perfectly between my fingers. The sensation is out of this world — and it leaves my scalp feeling instantly calmer.
But I can't talk about this product without acknowledging its most unique feature. With the use of one AA battery, it provides two different levels of vibration to soothe and ensure a generous lather. Even so, the massager is completely water-resistant, meaning you can safely alternate between settings mid-shower. Coupled with the strength of the bristles, the pulsations make the Vitagoods brush feel like an electric toothbrush for your scalp, and I mean that in the best possible way. It's no wonder it's received more than 6,000 five-star ratings from equally obsessed shoppers.
The Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush is available for as little as $14 on Amazon, and you can grab it in black, white, purple, or seafoam green. Even if your scalp isn't constantly itchy (lucky you), you could definitely stand to give it a shot.
