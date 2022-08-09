This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Thickening Duo Is 30% Off in This Rare Sale

Shop the hair growth bundle and more from this celeb-loved brand.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving

Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Virtue Full Shampoo and Conditioner
Photo: Courtesy Virtue

The phrase "celebrity hair" probably conjures up images of full volume and magazine-ready waves. But for most people — especially those who love to experiment with color and heat styling — that thick, healthy look seems difficult to achieve, especially when you don't have a team of stylists always on hand. Luckily, Instagram shout-outs from celebs like Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway have helped shoppers discover Virtue Labs' mane-transforming products, so you can feel like you're giving yourself red carpet worthy hair at home.

Take the Virtue Full Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle: Created to maximize volume while healing brittle strands, both products contain a keratin complex that mimics naturally produced protein to mend breakage and split ends. Meanwhile, frizz and flatness are eliminated by nourishing phospholipids, which restore moisture and shine. The result? Clean, hydrated, and bouncy locks. Best of all, this thickening duo is currently 30 percent off in Dermstore's ongoing sale, and it's not the only discounted must-have from Virtue's collection.

VIRTUE Full Bundle
Courtesy

Shop now: $58 with code CHEERS, (Originally $82), dermstore.com

For instance, the Virtue Six-in-One Styler, which Jennifer Garner says made her hair "so much healthier and thicker," is 20 percent off with the code CHEERS. If you don't take Garner's word for it (but why wouldn't you?), you can trust the Dermstore shoppers that rave about this heat protectant mousse. One reviewer wrote that the formula is "not heavy and makes my hair so soft and shiny," adding that "you will never have a bad hair day again." Another noted that it made their curls "feel hydrated and less frizzy."

VIRTUE 6-in-1 Styler
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 with code CHEERS (Originally $34), dermstore.com

Another shopper favorite, the Virtue Healing Oil, is also on sale with the promo code. This strengthening formula utilizes the brand's patented Alpha Keratin 60ku to restore and strengthen bonds. Considering that Garner and Hathaway both used the damage-repairing serum throughout awards season, it's safe to say it's worth the splurge.

VIRTUE Healing Oil
Courtesy

Shop now: $35 with code CHEERS (Originally $44), dermstore.com

Shop these celebrity-approved deals and more while Dermstore's massive sale continues through August 17.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Garner + Anne Hathaway's Virtue products
The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale
Marc Anthony leave-in biotin conditioner
This Now-$5 Biotin Leave-In Conditioner Spray "Smells Amazing" and "Speeds Up the Growth of Your Hair"
Shampooing hair
My Hair Grew Twice as Thick in Months Thanks to This Volumizing Shampoo
Tata Harper Sale
This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Shared a Hack for Clear, Glowing Skin, and the 2 Products Are on Sale
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Thickening Oil Was Behind Nicola Peltz' Wedding Hair
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Thickening Oil Was Behind Nicola Peltz's Wedding Hair
The real winner of Cannes is Anne Hathaways incredible hair which is thanks to a Jennifer garner approved product
Anne Hathaway's Incredible Cannes Hair Styles Are All Thanks to This Jennifer Garner-Approved Product
Rene Furterer Sitewide Sale
Middle-Aged Shoppers Love This Haircare Brand for Dry, Thinning Strands, and It's 20% Off Sitewide
Lash
Shoppers With Damaged Lashes Saw "Significant Growth and Fullness" After Using This On-Sale Serum 
BosleyMD Hair-Growth Kit
The 3-Piece Hair Growth Set That Reduces Shedding and Makes Strands "Way Stronger" Is Nearly Half-Off
Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
The 10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale for Up to 50% Off
Miranda Kerr Klorane Dry Shampoo
Miranda Kerr's Secret to Major Volume Is on Sale at Amazon
Nioxin Shampoo Amazon Prime Sale
The Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said "Helped Tremendously" with Hair Growth Is 52% Off Now for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Olaplex Sale
Olaplex's On-Sale Serum Restores "Softness, Shine, and Strength" to Brillo-Like Hair, Shoppers Say
A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale
A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale
prime day root cover up
Marisa Tomei Uses This Hair Concealer Stick to Cover Up Gray Roots — and It's 30% Off
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale