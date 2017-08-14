Daily Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens's Low Bun

Who says you need uber-long layers to work an updo? Though Vanessa Hudgens's new crop hits just below the chin, she was still able to style her shorter layers into a sleek bun at the Teen Choice Awards last night.

Thanks to the overall smooth texture and just enough product for that mirror-like hold, her hairstylist Chad Wood was able to avoid any unexpected flyaways from peeking out. Also worth an honorable mention: her frosted lavender eye and lip duo, created by makeup artist Karan Mitchell.

We love how Hudgens's hair almost looks like it's down from the front, and when she turns to the side, her tiny knot makes a cameo.

Even if your strands are slightly longer than the star's, the effect is easy enough to recreate, especially if you're eager to break out that dress with a killer neckline. The clean appearance is striking in itself, but gives a gamine twist to just about any piece you pair with it. First, start by blow-drying your hair completely smooth—a pump of mousse added prior to picking up the round brush will help impart a bone-straight finish, followed by a quick pass of the flat iron to lock it in.

Run a small amount of finishing creme through your ends once you finish, then use a tail comb to create a deep side part. If you aren't sure where to start, use the arch of your brow as a guide and align it with the highest point. Brush your hair toward the back, keeping the precise part intact, then gather the layers at the nape of your neck. Tie into a ponytail using a clear elastic, and wind the ends around the base of the until you form a bun. Anchor it into place with handful of hairpins, then finish with a veil of hairspray for extra insurance.