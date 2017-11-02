Daily Beauty Buzz: Karlie Kloss's Knotted Updo

If the word "updo" brings on Prom '00 flashbacks, you need to get reacquainted with the hairstyle immediately. Long gone are the days where two little tendrils dangled by your face, while the rest of your hair was placed into pin curls secured all over the back of your head. In 2017, updos have a more effortless, lived-in, and believable vibe, and no one proves the point better than Karlie Kloss.

The supermodel and founder of Kode with Klossy attended the 2017 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City, wearing her hair swept into a knotted, tousled coif. What makes this hair moment a win is the volume and texture at the crown of the head—you can see that subtle waves were added to manipulate the texture of her hair before it was pulled up and twisted into a messy bun.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Not only that, but her platinum blonde hair color, which was initially created by celebrity colorist Christina Cessna, gives even more edge to the hairstyle. A rosy flush, brushed brows, and a mauve lip color rounded out Kloss’s beauty look.

To get a similar look, let your hair air-dry but enhance any natural texture and add volume by adding in a product like L'Oreal Paris Air Dry It Strong Hold Ruffled Body Mousse ($4; target.com) while it’s still damp. After it dries, add in tiny waves and then pull your hair back into an imperfect twist fastened at the back of your head.