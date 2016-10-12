4 Ways to Upgrade Your Half-Up Hairstyle

The timeless style is foolproof, appropriate for almost any occasion, but we love giving it an unexpected twist. With fresh inspiration from the Spring runways, try a new take on this classic. The moves are simple, and the payoff is major.

The Wrap-Around

Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Courtesy of Redken

The half-up at Tory Burch started out as you might expect: Hairstylist Guido Palau parted hair in the center before securing the top section in the back with an elastic. Then came the vanishing act: He wrapped a section of hair around the elastic, pinning it underneath to conceal the band. A bit chicer than showing off your fraying hair-tie, no?



The Two-Part Twist

Courtesy of Tresemme

At Carolina Herrera, hairstylist Orlando Pita combed back hair then applied Tresemme Extra Firm Hairspray ($6; ulta.com) for added hold. After, Pita took a two inch section of hair from above one ear and swept it to the opposite side. He then secured the section against the head using bobby pins. Then, he repeated the same step on the opposite side, tucking the second section of hair underneath the first to create a criss-cross effect. Keep the look frizz-free with a few more spritzes of hairspray.



The French Fold

Jason Carter Rinaldi for Moroccanoil (2)

At Zac Posen, hairstylist Odile Gilbert prepped hair with Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse ($28; moroccanoil.com) to add grit before pulling hair from the top of the head towards the back. She then pulled sections from the sides of the head and twisted them together into a roll before securing with bobby pins. Gilbert amped up the ethereal quality by pulling out a few face-framing whisps of hair at the front.



The Swept-Back Barrette

Estrop/Getty (2)

Guido Palau was at it again at Bottega Veneta, where he crafted a two-inch French braid on just one side before pinning it below and behind the ear. He covered the braid with a brooch before adding a few loose waves for a natural feel, finishing off with Redken Forceful 23 Hairspray ($14; ulta.com).