If you hate wearing your hair down in the summer heat, but the thought of a DIY updo makes you itchy and anxious, relax. A classic bun hairstyle will get your hair off the back of your neck, and is super easy to do.

"Buns are so easy and versatile, worn high or low, or even two on either side to be super playful," says Dhiran Mistry, a stylist at the David Mallett salon in NYC. "Buns span a range of looks from being fun and effortless during the daytime to even being a popular wedding chic look. They are also fun to accessorize with pins, jewelry or even material wrapped or incorporated in some way."

Curious about what easy bun hairstyles might work for you? Whether your style is high and tight or playful and messy, here are a few ideas from celebrities who will give you all of the inspiration you need.

