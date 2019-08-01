10 Easy Ways to Wear a Bun
If you hate wearing your hair down in the summer heat, but the thought of a DIY updo makes you itchy and anxious, relax. A classic bun hairstyle will get your hair off the back of your neck, and is super easy to do.
"Buns are so easy and versatile, worn high or low, or even two on either side to be super playful," says Dhiran Mistry, a stylist at the David Mallett salon in NYC. "Buns span a range of looks from being fun and effortless during the daytime to even being a popular wedding chic look. They are also fun to accessorize with pins, jewelry or even material wrapped or incorporated in some way."
Curious about what easy bun hairstyles might work for you? Whether your style is high and tight or playful and messy, here are a few ideas from celebrities who will give you all of the inspiration you need.
VIDEO: Meghan Markle's Signature Messy Low Bun
Lea Michele
Parted to the side and smoothed tight to the head, Lea Michele's low bun is a can't-lose classic. A loose curl at the front adds a finishing touch.
Vanessa Hudgens
This edgy take on the classic hairstyle involves a braid up the back of the head paired with a high, no-frills bun.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's looped side bun is a fun variation on the classic low chignon.
Yara Shahidi
If you're rocking your short and natural hair like Shahidi, then why not try a high bun with a few face-framing pieces?
RELATED: 7 Things You May Not Know About Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi
Gigi Hadid
Try a high bun paired with loose, romantic face-framing curls for a summer night out.
Jennifer Lopez
The higher, the better seems to be J. Lo's model with her bun, which is not only styled but stacked high by wrapping hair around a high ponytail and using bobby pins to secure it.
Priyanka Chopra
OK, does it get any cuter than Priyanka Chopra's bow bun? No. The answer is, no.
Constance Wu
If you are looking for a bun that screams elegance, then look no further than Constance Wu's sleek, parted-down-the-middle style.
Hailey Baldwin
The model's high, messy bun is perfect when the vibe of your look is put together, but casual. Oh, and a touch of rose gold color doesn't hurt either.
Amandla Stenberg
Not only did Amandla Stenberg twirl her natural curls into a high bun, but The Hate U Give actress also worked in a braid across the top of her head, complete with a woven yellow ribbon.