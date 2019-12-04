Your Prom Updo Is 2019’s Biggest Holiday Hair Trend 

For anyone who went to prom sometime between the late '90s or early '00s, odds are you wanted an updo for the big day. During your appointment at your local salon, the stylist likely spent hours curling your hair into ringlets, then poking your head with a dozen or so bobby pins during the styling session to give you that classic updo. And while the thick cloud of hairspray at the end of the appointment nearly suffocated you, there was no chance your crunchy curls were falling that night with all that product.

But no updo would be complete without those face-framing tendrils the stylist left out to frame your face — and now they're making a comeback.

Thanks to celebs like Rihanna, who wore a messy bun with tendrils to her fifth annual Diamond Ball, and Katy Perry, whose curtain bangs gave her updo new life, 2019's red carpets look a lot like our senior prom. The updated version of this look isn't sparkly or crunchy, but the basic formula hasn't changed: a messy bun piled on the crown of the head with a center part and a pair of wispy tendrils left out. Or, you can do a side part and add in a few hair accessories for good measure.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite ways celebrities are accessorizing their updos with face-framing tendrils. These looks are so good that afterwards, you may want to call up your prom hairstylist to put a new spin on your look from the night.

