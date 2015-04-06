Updos With Headbands

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 6:55 pm
Banded Updo
pinterest
Banded Updo
Drew Barrymore
Jon Furniss/WireImage
Banded Updo
pinterest
Banded Updo
Jennifer Garner
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Banded Updo
pinterest
Banded Updo
Sandra Bullock
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Banded Updo
pinterest
Banded Updo
Jessica Biel
Barry King/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Jon Furniss/WireImage

Banded Updo

Drew Barrymore
Advertisement
2 of 4 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Banded Updo

Jennifer Garner
3 of 4 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Banded Updo

Sandra Bullock
Advertisement
4 of 4 Barry King/WireImage

Banded Updo

Jessica Biel

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!