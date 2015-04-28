Updos

Searching for the perfect hairstyle for a special event or need easy hair updos you can wear to the office? Get inspired by red carpet-worthy looks from your favorite celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Amy Adams, and Jennifer Lawrence. From ballet buns and wedding-worthy chignons for medium hair to boho-chic braids and sleek ponytails for long hair, these updo hairstyles are sure to impress. Browse hundreds of updo hairstyles for long, medium, and short hair.

8 Bun Hairstyles to Do When You Have to Turn Zoom Video On

This is Winging It, where we're helping you master your favorite salon treatments and looks without having to leave the house.
The Untold Story of Meghan Markle's Signature Hairstyle

Former royal hairstylist George Northwood shares the inspiration behind her iconic look.
Your Prom Updo Is 2019’s Biggest Holiday Hair Trend

If your hairstyle doesn't have tendrils, something's missing.
10 Easy Holiday Hairstyles for Every Hair Type and Length

All you're missing now are the invites.
10 Easy Ways to Wear a Bun

Because simple doesn't have to mean boring.
The 7 Most Popular Hairstyles of Spring 2019

You know what they say: fresh season, fresh hair. For some inexplicable reason, the thought of switching up your look once spring starts is more exciting than switching from hot to iced coffee or finally putting that parka in storage.  This year, there's a lot to be excited about hair-wise, and the proof is in all of the downright cool styles that celebs have been wearing on the red carpet. From Cardi B's wet look waves to Miley Cyrus's sleek high ponytail, the spring 2019 hairstyle trends cover all of the bases.  As for inspiration for your own looks this season, these are the seven most popular hairstyles of spring 2019. VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Old Hollywood Waves
Lady Gaga Had an Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Hair Moment at the 2019 Oscars

Meghan Markle Has Never Worn Her Hair Like This Before

The Duchess's week has been full of surprising hair changes.
Emma Stone's SAG Awards Updo Is Her Best One Yet

10 Super Easy Updos for Long Hair

8 Ways to Do an Updo When You Have Short Hair

5 Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2019

5 Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2019

Meghan Markle Has Never Worn an Updo Like This Before

Is Meghan Markle Still Wearing Her Wedding Updo?

How Meghan Markle Gets Her Signature Blowout in 5 Easy Steps

5 Ways to Wear a Messy Ponytail When You're Not at Spin Class

The Wedding Hairstyle Every Bride Is Pinning on Pinterest

7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less

This Is One of the Most Popular Hairstyles for Southern Brides

This Is How Everyone Will Be Wearing a Topknot This Winter

Jennifer Lopez's Curly Updo Proves That the '80s Are Back

Hate Ballerina Buns? Try These Messy Updos Instead

8 Messy Updos to Try If You Hate Ballerina Buns
Daily Beauty Buzz: Rita Ora's Messy Bun

Daily Beauty Buzz: Marion Cotillard’s Messy Braided Updo

The Best Celebrity Long Hairstyles to Try Now

Millie Bobby Brown Brought Your Favorite Early 2000s Hairstyle to the Red Carpet

Meghan Markle Just Broke Royal Tradition—Again

Meghan Markle's Latest Hairstyle Just Broke Royal Tradition—Again
Daily Beauty Buzz: Margot Robbie's Messy Topknot

Thanks to Meghan Markle, Your Go-To Gym Hairstyle Is Royal-Approved

10 Pretty Updos Perfect for Long Hair

Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Mara's Braided Ponytail

Daily Beauty Buzz: Daisy Ridley’s Smoky Eye

Daily Beauty Buzz: Selena Gomez's Messy Updo

Daily Beauty Buzz: Ashley Graham’s Undone Updo

5 Hairstyles Meghan Markle Should Re-Wear on Her Wedding Day

Daily Beauty Buzz: Catherine Zeta-Jones's Messy Updo

10 Holiday Hairstyles Perfect for Any Occasion

Daily Beauty Buzz: Gigi Hadid’s Undone Topknot

