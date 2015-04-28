8 Bun Hairstyles to Do When You Have to Turn Zoom Video On
This is Winging It, where we're helping you master your favorite salon treatments and looks without having to leave the house.
The Untold Story of Meghan Markle's Signature Hairstyle
Former royal hairstylist George Northwood shares the inspiration behind her iconic look.
Your Prom Updo Is 2019’s Biggest Holiday Hair Trend
If your hairstyle doesn't have tendrils, something's missing.
10 Easy Holiday Hairstyles for Every Hair Type and Length
All you're missing now are the invites.
10 Easy Ways to Wear a Bun
Because simple doesn't have to mean boring.
The 7 Most Popular Hairstyles of Spring 2019
You know what they say: fresh season, fresh hair. For some inexplicable reason, the thought of switching up your look once spring starts is more exciting than switching from hot to iced coffee or finally putting that parka in storage. This year, there's a lot to be excited about hair-wise, and the proof is in all of the downright cool styles that celebs have been wearing on the red carpet. From Cardi B's wet look waves to Miley Cyrus's sleek high ponytail, the spring 2019 hairstyle trends cover all of the bases. As for inspiration for your own looks this season, these are the seven most popular hairstyles of spring 2019. VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Old Hollywood Waves