How to Use Each and Every Type of Hairbrush
Think about how much time you spend researching and reading reviews on the shampoo, conditioner, styling products you use on your hair. Do you put the same amount of effort in for figuring out which hairbrush you should use? I definitely don't. Hairbrushes have always been an afterthought for me, and I typically reach for whatever one is closest to my blow dryer.
However, not being selective about your hairbrush could be the reason your hair never looks quite like you want it to. There are a lot of options to choose from — and all of them with a different purpose — and figuring out which is best can be overwhelming. With that in mind, I turned to Edward Tricomi, master stylist and co-founder of Warren Tricomi Salon in New York City, to break down when and how to use all of the different types of hairbrushes.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Use a Round Brush for a Perfect Blowout
Detangling Brush: Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler
The name says it all. A detangling brush is meant to be used to get those knots out of your hair after washing it. Tricomi recommends spritzing a detangling spray all through your damp hair before detangling it to reduce breakage.
Metal Round Brush: Drybar Half Pint Small Round Brush
"Metal round brushes almost work almost like a curling iron," says Tricomi. "You can make big beautiful curls with this." When choosing which size round brush to use, treat your hair length as a guide. Long hair should use a large brush, medium length hair should go with a medium size brush, and short hair should reach for a small round brush.
Boar Bristle Round Brush: R+Co Round Brush 3
If your hair is in need of extra shine, pick a boar bristle round brush over a metal one. You'll still be able to create curls with it, but the bristles naturally condition the hair so it's extra smooth and shiny.
Boar Bristle Brush: Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Brush
"Boar bristles naturally condition the hair, making it very smooth and shiny," explains Tricomi. "When you’re looking to style your hair with a lot of body, sheen, and a smooth appearance, the boar bristle brush would be the best option." There's a ton of boar bristle brushes out there, but Mason Pearson's cult-favorite tool, which was patented over 100 years ago has remained popular for good reason. The cushion and bristles conform to the scalp so that it gently and effortlessly brushes through thick and coarse hair.
Sculpting Brush: Paul Mitchell Pro Tools 413 Sculpting Brush
If notice your bathroom floor is covered in hair every time you use a detangler, reach for a sculpting brush instead. Tricomi says that this tool reduces the amount of breakage and shedding that occurs when brushing knots out of hair. "A tip I always give is to never comb your hair while you detangle it because you may receive a lot of breakage," says Tricomi. "Be sure to use a brush like the sculpting brush, and start from the bottom and work your way up."
Vent Brush: T3 Dry Vent Brush
For tangle-free hair with a ton of volume, a vent brush is your best bet. The vented body also boosts air flow so hair dries faster.
Ionic Brush: Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Anti-Static Cushioned Rectangular Paddle Brush
Frizz your biggest hair concern? A ionic brush can solve that. This type of brush emits ions into the hair, which re-balances it and thus, cuts the frizz for a smoother finish.
Wide Tooth Comb: Yves Durif The Yves Durif Comb
"A wide tooth comb can be used to create space in hair and give you volume," says Tricomi. However, he doesn't recommend using a wide-tooth comb for detangling because it tends to jam in hair.
Fine Tooth Comb: Diane Ionic Anti-Static Pin Tail Comb
"A fine tooth comb is great when you’re looking to create smooth hairstyles," explains Tricomi. "If you’re doing an updo and would like it to be very smoothed-back and polished, I recommend using a fine tooth comb."
Teasing Brush: Cricket Amped Up Teasing Brush in White Marble
For extra volume, use a teasing brush to add more lift to your style. Tricomi says this tool is also great for adding more body to updos, too.