These Are the 7 Top-Selling Shampoos on Amazon

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 31, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Amazon.com is a pretty magical place. You head over to the site intending to buy the latest from Oprah's Book Club, only to end up Priming your order for an REI tent, a case of Crystal Pepsi, and a jumbo-sized bottle of Pantene. The beauty category in particular can be tricky territory—after all, you can probably still find an expired bottle of Debbie Gibson's Electric Youth fragrance if you search hard enough—but if you look into what some of the licensed retailers are stocking, it's easy to strike gold. We teamed up with the retailer to find out about the top-selling shampoos of the month, ranging from undiscovered brands, to the staples you know and love. Scroll down to shop each product now, and see if they live up to their 5-star reviews.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Pura D'Or Anti Hair Loss Premium Organic Argan Oil Shampoo

available at Amazon $31 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Avalon Organics Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo

Avalon Organics $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Neutrogena $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo

available at Amazon $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo

Pantene Pro V $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Moisturizing Shampoo

Herbal Essences $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

available at Amazon $11 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!