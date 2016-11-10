These Are the 6 Top-Selling Conditioners on Amazon.com

With the holiday season creeping closer and closer (Thanksgiving is pretty much tomorrow, you guys), chances are, you're going to do 75% of your shopping on Amazon. You've shopped for everyone on your list, checked it twice, so it's only fair that you throw a few items into the shopping cart for yourself, right? Do so in the form of a brand-new conditioner—it's one of those items you use regulary, or on the daily if you're the type to lather up that often, but they can also double as a mask treatment if you leave one in for the duration of the latest Real Housewives episode. We partnered with Amazon.com to get a running list of their bestselling conditioners from the past month, with formulas to fit curly and fine strands alike. Scroll down to shop each conditioner now.

Tresemme Flawless Curls Conditioner

Tresemme $4 SHOP NOW
Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Hydrating Conditoner

Pantene Pro V $7 SHOP NOW
Nexxus Humectress Conditioner

Nexxus $18 SHOP NOW
Pura D'Or Anti Hair Loss Prevention Therapy Conditioner

available at Amazon $18 SHOP NOW
Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Moisturizing Conditioner

Herbal Essences $6 SHOP NOW
OGX Hydrating Tea Tree Mint Conditioner

available at Amazon $5 SHOP NOW

