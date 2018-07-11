6 Hairstyles That Make Fine Hair Look Thicker

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but if you've got dainty strands, there's a decent chance you've hoped, and wished, and spent a billion dollars on products for fuller hair. To not much avail.

And by now you've figured out that you can't actually change the natural texture of your hair. But, making your hair look thicker is as easy as switching up your style. It's not like every celebrity with an enviable pile of waves just happened to be born with an overabundance of hair. They have the tools (and pros) accessible to make the most of what they have. So let's learn a thing or two from them, shall we?

From Gabrielle Union's textured low bun to Laura Dern's side-swept waves, we've compiled six red carpet hairstyles for every hair length and texture that help fine hair look thicker and full of body. Keep scrolling for your next go-to style.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed