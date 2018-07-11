6 Hairstyles That Make Fine Hair Look Thicker

Not to put too fine a point on it, but if you've got dainty strands, there's a decent chance you've hoped, and wished, and spent a billion dollars on products for fuller hair. To not much avail. 

And by now you've figured out that you can't actually change the natural texture of your hair. But, making your hair look thicker is as easy as switching up your style. It's not like every celebrity with an enviable pile of waves just happened to be born with an overabundance of hair. They have the tools (and pros) accessible to make the most of what they have. So let's learn a thing or two from them, shall we?

From Gabrielle Union's textured low bun to Laura Dern's side-swept waves, we've compiled six red carpet hairstyles for every hair length and texture that help fine hair look thicker and full of body. Keep scrolling for your next go-to style.

1 of 6 Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Pulled-Back With Decorative Hair Pins 

Here's a reason to embrace the current hair pin trend: using them strategically can fake a fuller head of hair. Use two to pull back the front section of your hair at the temple like Alexa Chung did at Paris Fashion Week. Place another accessory right above your ear on the other side of your head. 

2 of 6 John Shearer/Getty Images

Low Bun 

A full, low bun like the style Gabrielle Union wore to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hides any sparseness for natural hair textures. Keep flyaways under control by running her very own Flawless By Gabrielle Union Edge Control Gel ($5; Ulta.com) over stray hairs. 

3 of 6 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Side-Swept Waves 

Adding texture and dimension to your hair is one way of making it appear more full. After using a curling wand like ghd's Curve Creative Curl Wand ($199; Sephora.com) to style your hair in loose waves, sweep them over to one side as seen on Laura Dern to create the appearance of more hair.  

4 of 6 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Fluffy High Ponytail 

A fluffy, wavy high ponytail like Kim Kardashian West's, creates the look of full, bouncy hair. Before tying your hair up, blast your roots with a thickening spray like R+Co's Dallas Thickening Spray ($30; Nordstrom.com ). It's formulated with vitamins that plump up roots and builds volume so that hair looks thicker. 

5 of 6 Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Deep Side Part 

Flipping your hair to the side is a simple trick that'll make fine hair appear more voluminous and full. A simple part switch-up works whether you have a bob, like Hailey Baldwin, or waist-length hair. Bonus: Loose, tousled waves will also give you more body. Spritz a texturizing spray like L'Oreal Professionnel's Techni.Art Wild Stylers Next Day Hair ($28; Ulta.com) on your waves for a piece-y finish. 

6 of 6 Jun Sato/WireImage

High Half-Up Half-Down Ponytail 

If you can't decide whether to wear your hair up or down, go halfsies. The narrowness at the top of this style juxtaposed against the fullness at the bottom can create the illusion of fuller hair. To make hair look even more full, leave face-framing pieces out of the ponytail, like Bella Hadid demonstrates here. 

