Top 10 Haircuts and Colors Right Now

Let it be known—the lob is going absolutely nowhere. Grazing the clavicle, it's one of the most flattering hair lengths of all time, and the first (and easiest) step in going short. While sleek, blunt styles are finally getting their playtime, the tousled lob of undone waves and loose curls is one look that stands the test of time. Parting your hair on the side, like Margot Robbie did, gives it a completely different vibe.