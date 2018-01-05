Top 10 Haircuts and Colors Right Now

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Did you procrastinate on the whole "new year, new hair" movement back in January? Great news—we did, too. Luckily, the past few awards show-filled months have offered up no shortage of inspiration ripe for your next salon visit. From Kim Kardashian's bright platinum, to Ruby Rose's long pixie, scroll down to see the 10 hottest haircut and color looks we're loving right now.
VIDEO: 5 Expensive Hair Styling Tools
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement