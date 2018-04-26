10 Haircare Products That Your Favorite Celebrities Love 

Before beauty influencers and blogs, celebrities were our first source for product recommendations. Still, even though a quick Google search will pull up hundreds of product reviews, when we see one of our favorite celebs gushing about a hair, skincare, or makeup product, we'll screenshot it.

With the number of products stars have at their disposals, along with picking up whatever their team of pros use on them, you know that whatever they're using has to be good—especially when it comes to hair. Short or long, curly or straight, celebs' hair inexplicably defies humidity, wind, and rain. And that's exactly why we ask stars like Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Aniston their haircare secrets whenever we have one-on-one time with them.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, 10 celebrities share the haircare and styling products that they swear by for achieving their signature styles.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed