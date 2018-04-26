10 Haircare Products That Your Favorite Celebrities Love 

Before beauty influencers and blogs, celebrities were our first source for product recommendations. Still, even though a quick Google search will pull up hundreds of product reviews, when we see one of our favorite celebs gushing about a hair, skincare, or makeup product, we'll screenshot it.

With the number of products stars have at their disposals, along with picking up whatever their team of pros use on them, you know that whatever they're using has to be good—especially when it comes to hair. Short or long, curly or straight, celebs' hair inexplicably defies humidity, wind, and rain. And that's exactly why we ask stars like Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Aniston their haircare secrets whenever we have one-on-one time with them. 

Here, 10 celebrities share the haircare and styling products that they swear by for achieving their signature styles. 

Demi Lovato: Oribe Signature Shampoo 

Demi Lovato loves having this Oribe shampoo stocked in the shower. It's gentle enough for everyday use, but still effective at keeping hair smooth, protected, and tangle-free. 

Chrissy Teigen: Ouai Wave Spray 

The secret to Chrissy Teigen's effortless beachy waves? A few spritzes of Ouai's Wave Spray. This one holds waves without the crunchy finish of a lot of other texture mists. 

Penelope Cruz: Bumble and bumble Dryspun Thickening Spray 

Bumble and bumble's thickening spray is one of the five beauty products Penelope Cruz can't live without. The finishing spray gives hair a full, airy, textured finish. 

Rita Ora: Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

"It's a hard-core product for blondes that I use when my hair needs some TLC," Ora said of Olaplex, one of the few beauty products she told us she swears by.  

Taraji P. Henson: Aveda Shampure Shampoo 

Taraji P. Henson's top five favorite beauty products include Aveda's Shampure Shampoo. This gentle formula strengthens hair as it cleanses. 

Madonna: Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Hair Oil

During an interview about her skincare line, Madonna let us in on her haircare routine, too. "Soap isn’t the best thing for colored hair, so I use a lot of oils, like Rodin Olio Lusso," she says.

Cindy Crawford: Lush Jasmine And Henna Fluff-Ease Hair Treatment 

Cindy Crawford likes using this lightweight conditioner during her workouts. "If I know I want to shampoo later in the day, I'll leave on a hair mask while I work out," she says. "The body heat from the cardio helps it penetrate even better."

Jennifer Aniston: Lemon Water

It turns out that you probably already have one of Jennifer Aniston's favorite hair products in your kitchen. “I squeeze a whole lemon into a spray bottle filled with seawater and put some of that in my hair," she says. "The lemon brings out your highlights. Plus, you get the great smell of the ocean.”

Julia Roberts: Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray  

One of Julia Roberts's favorite things is the body-boosting spray from her longtime stylist Serge Normant's haircare line. 

Camila Mendes: John Frieda's Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum

Like a lot of us, Camila Mendes first came across John Frieda's Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum while flipping through a fashion magazine. The product was a part of her daily haircare routine even before she became one of the brand's influencers

