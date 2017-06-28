8 Times a Perm Was the Real Star of the Movie

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 28, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

You might not remember every word to Grease’s “Sandra Dee,” but one thing is for sure. You’ll never forget Sandy’s perm. The signature ‘80s hairstyle doesn’t really need celebrities to be memorable in nature (you know your mom worked it in 1985), but when it shows up in films, it becomes the true star of the flick. Now that the curly style is making a modern comeback, we’re taking it back and honoring the classic perm in all it’s Tinseltown glory. Keep scrolling for a few of the voluminous hair movie moments that we’ll never, ever forget.

VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Get a Modern Perm

1 of 8 The Geffen Company

Geena Davis in Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice... Yeah, we're still too scared to test that one out. But what's just as memorable as the name of the flick (if we said it again, we'd be at three)? Geena Davis's ultra curly perm. 

Advertisement
2 of 8 Warner Brothers

Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon and Cher in The Witches of Eastwick

Cher had some unforgettable perm moments of her own, but three perms are better than one. In The Witches of Eastwick, a movie with some serious star power, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon, and Cher all got treated to the '80s 'do.

3 of 8 James Devaney/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City 2

Who doesn't love a flashback scene? We first fell in love with Carrie Bradshaw's '90s style, but now we know she was a queen in the '80s, too. Just look at that hair!

Advertisement
4 of 8 Getty

Olivia Newton John in Greace

Sandy trading her flippy bob for a va-va-voom perm is one of the best movie makeover scenes in history. Grease is the word!

Advertisement
5 of 8 Vestron Pictures

Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing

The jump in the finale of the flick takes all the credit, but we'd like to focus this time on Baby's hair. So, so, so good.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Francois Duhamel/Columbia Pictures

Amy Adams in American Hustle

Hey, Amy! Can you bring back this style on the red carpet this year? Please and thank you.

Advertisement
7 of 8 New World Pictures

Winona Ryder in Heathers

Probably not the same hairstyle you wore to your college's frat party, but Veronica Sawyer was a woman of the '80s, and her hair said the same. 

Advertisement
8 of 8 MGM

Linda Cardellini in Legally Blonde

This was the scene many of us learned about the first cardinal rule of having a perm—not to get it during the first 24 hours. Elle Woods learned it from Tracy Marcinco and her wet t-shirt concert, while we have Chutney to thank.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!