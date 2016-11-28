7 Tiny Hair Dryers Small Enough to Fit in Your Handbag

We're not kidding, they're that tiny. Smaller than your will to hit the gym post-Thanksgiving, but just as mighty as their full-sized counterparts, these blow dryers are officially reinventing the travel hair tool category, and make time spent struggling with a sad hotel dryer seem like decades ago. Since most of these models have foldable handles, they're perfect for your gym bag, or for your TSA regulated carry-on. Scroll down to shop the 7 hairdryers that prove size doesn't matter.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Amika Mighty Mini Dryer

Amika $55 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer

T3 $150 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Drybar Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer

Drybar $135 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

GHD Copper Luxe Flight Travel Hairdryer

GHD $99 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

John Frieda Salon Shine Compact Dryer

John Frieda $37 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

InStyler Blu Mini Dryer

InStyler $38 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Revlon Folding Handle Travel Dryer

Revlon $23 SHOP NOW

