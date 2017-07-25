8 Products that Help Fine Hair Look So Much Thicker

When it comes to hair there's one thing that women have in common: whether it's long or short, we want our strands to look voluminous and full of body.

The fact that most of us aren't born with shampoo commercial-worthy thick hair is a disappointing, but common reality. However, there are body-building hair treatments and styling products that you can incorporate into your routine that will help make your hair appear fuller.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, we rounded up products you can use pre- and post-hair wash that will help your hair look so much thicker.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures