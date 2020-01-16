Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are two types of people in this world: Those who swear by shampoo, and those who avoid it.

Most of us with curly hair tend to fall in the latter category — especially when it comes to the drugstore variety.

It's not that we have anything against these brands (and there are certainly more options available than ever before), but we can't just use any old shampoo on our coils, since there's always a risk that it will leave our hair feeling drier than a Triscuit.

I personally tend to stick by that rule, and instead opt for making my own apple cider vinegar rinse, or using a co-wash.

But finally, after years upon years of trial and error, I found a shampoo that leaves my hair feeling soft, shiny, and smooth — and it's less than $10.

I first discovered Pantene's new Nutrient Blends collection when I went on a press trip to Marrakech with the legacy brand in December.

The entire portfolio is comprised of six different lines that each focus on a different hair concern, including volume, damage repair, and moisture, but naturally the Complete Curl Care products are what caught my eye.

With the main ingredient in all three products being jojoba oil — a longtime staple in many of my haircare products — I pretty much assumed that my hair would like the conditioner and the mist. The only thing I was hesitant about was the shampoo being too harsh.

Still, to see if the entire line could truly nourish my hair, and in turn settle the frizz that comes with wintertime dryness, I decided to put them to the test once I returned to Toronto over the holidays. A place where the cold weather has historically been exceptionally brutal to my hair.

Pantene Nutrient Blends Complete Curl Care Shampoo

The first thing I noticed about the shampoo was the fact a little truly goes a long way. Despite only using about a quarter-sized amount, it gave me a great lather that covered my entire head of hair, despite being sulfate-free. Once I rinsed it out, I was kind of expecting my hair to feel like hay (as per usual) — but it didn't.

Even though I got great suds, the omission of sulfates meant my hair wasn't being stripped of its natural oils as I was washing. Yet, my hair still felt super clean, while also remaining soft, smooth, and shiny, and my curls were definitely more defined.

Pantene Nutrient Blends Complete Curl Care Conditioner

Surprisingly, I actually had more of an issue with the conditioner than I did with the shampoo — only because I'd love for Pantene to offer more product. I have a lot of hair, so after two uses, I completely emptied the bottle (whoops).

But in terms of the actual formula itself, it was creamy, thick, and adequately coated each strand, giving my hair tons of slip when it came to detangling in the shower. Once it was rinsed out, my hair felt ultra-soft and hydrated, and there were zero knots to be found.

As for the Moisture Lock Curl Mist, I didn't try it on wash day, but I loved using it to refresh my hair throughout the week. It gave me just enough hydration to make my curls pop, without ever weighing it down as the week went on, which many other products tend to do.

Overall, I must say that I'm definitely a fan of the entire Complete Curl Care line, and I still use the mist every day between washes. But what I was most impressed with was the shampoo's ability to create such a rich, sulfate-free lather that actually left my hair looking and feeling good.

So tell a curly-headed friend to tell a curly-headed friend to get hip to Pantene's latest line. I promise they won't regret it.