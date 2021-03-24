Your Hair Is Missing Out If You're Not Using an Oil
Read this if you like soft, smooth, and shiny hair.
Using hair oil isn't like oiling your car. Running a bit of a nourishing oil through your hair won't leave you with a ton of grease. In fact, the extra moisture can reduce dryness, help reduce breakage, and leave your hair glistening, to list a few of the product's benefits.
"Hair oils help to seal in moisture for hair, especially if your hair is textured," Cheryl T Bergamy, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Contents Hair Care, explains. "Hair oils are amazing to use in order to keep curly and coily hair soft and hydrated."
All hair textures can benefit from using a hair oil, thought. But it comes down to picking one with the right ingredients for your texture and concerns, since some oils are heavier than others.
"For fine hair, using lighter oils like argan and Morocco oil works great," Bergamy says. "For textured hair, using heavier oils like castor, coconut, and grape seed oil are wonderful for these specific hair types."
As for how often to use an oil, that comes down to your texture, too. The stylist recommends those with fine hair use an oil once or twice a week, while normal to coarse textured hair should apply as often as needed.
Ahead, our favorite clean hair oils for every hair type and concern.
Best for Textured Hair: Contents Hair Care Earth Silk Glossifyer
Bergamy swears by the hair oil from her haircare brand, Contents, for textured hair. "I use this oil for an extra boost on protecting hair against heat damage especially on coarse and color treated hair," she says. "With its ingredients of grape seed oil and Japanese cherry blossom, this oil is a powerhouse for heat protection and oxidation stress."
Best for Thinning Hair: Rene Furterer Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate
Formulated with a blend of plant-based oils, this oil works to cleanse, rebalance, and stimulate the scalp, creating the ideal conditions for hair growth. If you're after instant gratification, the oil leaves hair glossy and shiny.
Best for Frizzy Hair: Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosehip, Argan & Coconut Hair Oil
There's absolutely nothing wrong with a little bit of frizz (honestly, it adds an effortless vibe to any hairstyle). That being said, sometimes, you just want a super sleek finish. That's where Briogeo's hair oil comes in. It's infused with nourishing oils like rosehip, argan, and coconut oil to add hydration into hair, which will cut down the frizz. Bonus: run a bit of it on your hairline mid-day to get rid of any flyaways.
Best for Fine Hair: Jose Maran Pure Argan Oil Light
While fine hair can benefit from the extra hydration of a hair oil, many of them can be too heavy and weight hair down. That's why Bergamy recommends lightweight oils like argan for this hair type. Good news for fine hair: Josie Maran has made a fast-absorbing edition of its cult-favorite oil.
Best Applicator: Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend
The nozzle on Melanin Haircare's oil ensures you get the exact amount of product right where your scalp needs it. As for the actual product, the blend of baobab, argan, sweet almond, jojoba, sage, and geranium oils to nourish and strengthen hair, as well as provide slip and moisture to degtanle knots.
Best for Damaged Hair: Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
If you're experiencing breakage or split ends from color-treating your hair or overdoing it with hot tools, this bonding oil is the closest thing to magic. It cross links the broken bonds of the hair back together so ends look smoother, while simultaneously repairing the damage that's causing them in the first place.
Best Pre-Wash Treatment: Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil
Fable & Mane's oil is unique in that you're supposed to apply it before washing your hair. The oil includes ashwagandha, castor oil, and dashmool to strengthen hair and promote scalp stimulation. If you're looking for a more intense treatment, leave it on overnight — just wear a bonnet or scarf to avoid getting grease stains on your pillow.
Best for Soft Hair: Bread Beauty Supply 100% Macadamia-Oil Concentrate Fragrance Free for Hair and Body
Specifically formulated for curl types 3A-4C, Bread's macadamia nut oil leaves hair feeling extra soft. (And who doesn't want that?) Its benefits extend below the neck, too. The oil doubles as a body moisturizer.
Best Sccent: Playa Ritual Hair Oil
Travel to tropical locales might be unrealistic right now, but Playa's coconut-based oil will make you feel like you're on a beach (almost). On top of the delicious scent, the formula also contains lycopene and apricot and sunflower oils to strengthen and protect hair from environmental damage.
