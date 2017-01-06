One-Spritz Styling Wonders to Combat Your Winter Hat Hair

Winter is coming—or anyway, it's here, and our flattened layers serve as evidence. When your hat is weighing heavily on your blowout every day during your commute, styling your hair may seem like a completely moot point. The dreaded "hat hair" effect is unavoidable, but there are ways you can fight it off, or at the very least, restore your style to its former glory. Below, we've rounded up 6 of the best texturizers that can revive even the worst cases of hat hair.