Taraji P. Henson's Hair Is Now Longer Than Ever Before
She did it herself while in quarantine.
While Taraji P. Henson may be best known for her work on both the big and small screens, don't get it twisted — the star has talents beyond just being in front of the camera.
Hot on the heels of her eponymous haircare line TPH by Taraji, which was launched at the top of the year, Henson has not only been using her expertly crafted collection to maintain her hair, but she's also become her own stylist as well.
On April 18, the actress posted a full-body selfie to Instagram, showing off her cut-out, patterned one-piece bathing suit and literal red hot thigh-length twists — one of her longest hairstyles to date.
"Feeling like #Ariel the [mermaid] STAY SAFE!!!" she captioned the photo. "Oh and I did my own hair. K byyyyyyeeeee."
The 49-year-old beauty first debuted her red Afro back in February. And while she gave us a sneak peek of her twists a few weeks ago, this is the first time we're seeing the full length. So, of course, fans and friends of the star both went wild for her latest look.
"Okayyyy you showing out today," rapper Megan Thee Stallion commented. "U trying to break the internet," another person wrote. In fairness, everyone may not be talking about just her hair.
As a self-proclaimed hair chameleon, chances are this won't be the last of Henson's quarantine hair changes. So you better believe that we'll be keeping an eye on her as we look for further quarantine hair inspiration.