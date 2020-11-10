Taraji P. Henson Just Got the Most Popular Haircut of 2020
She debuted the new look on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Aside from being major superstars, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, and Taraji P. Henson all have in major thing in common. And no, they're not starring in a new project together.
The answer is that all these women love low-maintenance curtain bangs, and Henson is the latest to try out the look for herself.
On Nov. 10, the actress revealed not only that she would be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but also that she got a red hot new haircut to match her literal hot red hair.
Henson's go-to stylist Tym Wallace crafted the beautiful style for the star and he gave his Instagram followers a closer look at the Golden Globe winner's latest hair change.
"Isn’t she lovely catch @tarajiphenson on #jimmykimmel tonight," he captioned the photo.
Indeed she is, sir.
But as a self-proclaimed "hair chameleon," this is far from the first time Henson has had bangs.
Throughout the years, the star has been seen with straight fringe and side-swept bangs on the red carpet. She even had bangs when she was crowned homecoming queen in high school.
VIDEO: Taraji P. Henson's Latest Hairstyle Makes Her Look Exactly Like Janet Jackson in '97
Seeing as Henson can go from long braids to bangs to neon green hair and back again, she clearly has no limits when it comes to playing with her hair. And after the year we've had, we're so here for the actress having as much fun as she seems to be having switching up her look.