How to Stop Chlorine from Ruining Your Hair Color, According to a Swimmer

After 15 years of swimming competitively, I consider myself an expert in chlorine and its effects on one's hair routine. Not only does the chemical have the potential to make your hair dry and straw-like, but if you don't take precautionary steps and you have light or color-treated hair, it will also warp your hair color. Trust, I've been the blonde who went accidentally green.

The answer isn't just wearing a swim cap, either. It'll provide some protection for your hair, but is more for keeping it out of your face. And if you're just leisurely splashing around in a pool, I doubt you'll want to pack a Speedo. The true key to keeping chlorine from messing up your hair color is a chlorine-shielding conditioner.

There are two different types of products out there. Some are designed to be used before you get in the pool. They basically coat your hair in a conditioning formula so that chlorine can't react with each strand and mess with your color. Others are chlorine-stripping products that remove the chemical from your hair before you shampoo.

After years in the water, I've tried more than I can count, but these four are worth a spot in my swim bag. Keep scrolling for my thoughts on each.

