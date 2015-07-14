8 Sweat-Proof Hairstyles to Work Out In

Nothing says summer quite like sweating profusely in record-breaking high temps. To help you beat the sweltering heat, we’ve pieced together a no-sweat survival guide that answers, explores, and solves every issue you might encounter this summer. Welcome to our Sweat Series.

Of all the excuses to skip a workout (like a Netflix marathon or an impromptu happy hour), sweating out your hairstyle shouldn’t be one of them. If sweaty, sticky strands are literally getting in the way of your fitness goals, it’s time to sweat-proof your look.

While the red carpet might not be the most likely source for preventing a sweaty hair disaster, the chic yet practical styles worn by the likes of Olivia Munn, Chrissy Teigen, and Victoria Beckham certainly prove otherwise.

Browse through our gallery for more braids, updos, and ponytails that are perfect for the gym and beyond—along with the products and pro tips you’ll need to achieve them.

PHOTOS: Sweat-Proof Hairstyles to Work Out In